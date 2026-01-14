Inner Circle named 2026 headline act for St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has announced that Grammy-winning reggae group Inner Circle will headline the 2026 event, taking the stage on Sunday, March 8, at Regatta Village.

Known as the “Bad Boys of Reggae,” Inner Circle brings a career spanning more than 50 years to St. Maarten. The Jamaican quintet rose to international prominence in the mid-1970s and achieved global success with hits including “Sweat (A La La La La Long)” and “Bad Boys.” “Sweat (A La La La La Long)” topped charts across Asia, South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, where it remained number one in Germany for three months and became the most-played record in the country’s history. Their song “Bad Boys” sold more than seven million copies worldwide and later became the theme song for the Bad Boys film franchise.

Inner Circle has continued to perform internationally in recent years, hosting their own Reggae Jam concert series and collaborating with newer artists, including previous St. Maarten Heineken Regatta performers Flo-Rida and Shaggy. Commenting on the band’s global reach, drummer Lancelot Hall said, “If it’s on the map, we’re going there.”

The Regatta Village will run from March 5 through March 8, at Princess Casino & Hotel Port de Plaisance. The village opens daily at 4:00pm and offers free entry. Following daily sailing races, the venue will host live music beginning around 4:00pm, featuring a mix of local artists, including established bands and emerging talent.

The Regatta Village will also feature a food court offering a variety of local cuisine, set against a marina-side backdrop designed to bring together residents, visitors, and competitors. Organisers note that the village will provide family-friendly entertainment throughout the weekend.

Inner Circle bassist Ian Lewis reflected on the band’s philosophy, stating, “Travelling around the world, you really learn that everybody’s basically the same. We are all one, regardless of our different ideas, and music is the best way to communicate that. Music is the highest language; it transcends politics, geography, skin colour – it transcends all the things that separate people.”

Sunday, March 8, is traditionally the largest celebration at Regatta Village, and organisers advise attendees to arrive early, as entry is free until capacity is reached.

Additional information on the 2026 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and its entertainment schedule will be shared through the event’s official social media channels and website.

