Inspectorate VSA announces recall of certain infant formula | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the listed infant formula products that have been listed for recall.

PHILIPSBURG–Inspectorate VSA is advising against use of certain powdered infant formula following recall from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC are investigating four consumer complaints of infant illness related to products from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility received from September 6 to December 18, 2021.

These complaints include three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in infants.

Inspector General VSA Dr. E. Best said in a press statement on Tuesday there have been no complaints received related to the recall as yet and advised the public not to use or discontinue use of any product listed.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if: the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and the expiration date is April 1 (APR 2022) or later.

Products that do not contain the information listed are not impacted by this advisory. This advisory does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas. Consumers should continue to use all product not covered by this advisory.

Abbott has initiated a proactive, voluntary recall of the products listed. No products distributed have tested positive for the presence of Chronbacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport.

The local supplier on St. Maarten has stopped selling these products as of last Friday, according to the Inspectorate. “All local re-sellers have been informed by phone and e-mail to remove all recalled products from their shelves immediately.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/inspectorate-vsa-announces-recall-of-certain-infant-formula