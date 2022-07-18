Integrity Chamber gives info on integrity to various organisations | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the Integrity Chamber information session.

PHILIPSBURG–The Integrity Chamber, in June, provided information on the importance of integrity to members of the St Maarten Police Force KPSM, National Detectives (Landsrecherche), Pointe Blanche Prison, and the National Security Service VDSM.



The information was presented by Integrity Chamber members Rian Vogels, Hans Lodder and Rafael Boasman, with the assistance of the secretariat.

The sessions were initiated by the Integrity Chamber, based on its task of bringing awareness and promoting integrity to the community, the Chamber said in a press release on Monday. The sessions included information about the various tasks and working methods of the Integrity Chamber, the values of integrity in the workplace, and the various aspects of integrity that are specific to the working duties and responsibilities of each executing agency.

The members of the Integrity Chamber encouraged the participants to be mindful of their actions as servants of the community. On the basis of their own experiences, the members also provided tips on how to maintain integrity within the executing agencies. Interactive sessions were encouraged, allowing for a question-and-answer segment, where the participants also shared their opinions, it was stated in the release. The Secretariat also provided answers to questions related to the advice and proposals that were published by the Integrity Chamber.

“The executing agencies welcomed the information sessions for the benefit of staff and

management. The Integrity Chamber applauds the agencies for recognizing the importance of

upholding integrity,” it was stated in the release.

The Integrity Chamber said it appreciated the opportunity to discuss integrity with members of the community and looks forward to future collaborations. For more information about the Integrity Chamber, visit the website at www.integritychamber.sx.

