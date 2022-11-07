Integrity Chamber gives training to VROMI staff | THE DAILY HERALD

The participants received Certificates of Participation and a personal “thank you” from the Minister for their engagement.

PHILIPSBURG–Staff and management of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI recently participated in three-day sessions on “Integrity in the Workplace”. The information was provided by the St. Maarten Integrity Chamber.

On request of the VROMI Ministry, Integrity Chamber staff members Gabi Fuchs and Amanda Browne provided information about the tasks and activities of the Integrity Chamber, as well as the benefits of integrity, the type of integrity issues that can occur and how integrity can be promoted and maintained by the VROMI Ministry.

“Sometimes, we end up doing things out of habit, not knowing [whether] it is something correct or not, and I believe that this session was a great help in finding out how people think, how we view things and how to improve our integrity overall,” said VROMI Minister Egbert Doran.

Example cases were introduced to the participants to promote interactive discussions. The participants were given the opportunity to share their perspectives and experiences, which led to lively and interactive discussions, the VROMI Ministry said in a press release.

“The example cases also provided participants with the opportunity to put the information obtained to use. A few of the topics that were highlighted during the example cases included the sharing of information, the use of organisational resources, customer service, and gifts,” the VROMI Ministry explained.

It was reported that the participants enjoyed the interactive nature of the sessions and the open discussions. “They were encouraged to take pride in their role as civil servants of the community,” the ministry stated.

Doran thanked the participants for their enthusiasm and willingness in large attendance and a successful workshop. “I must say it was a great turnout,” Doran said. “As Minister of VROMI, I want to express my appreciation for everyone who came out.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/integrity-chamber-gives-training-to-vromi-staff