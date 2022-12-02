Integrity Chamber initiates investigation into GEBE | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Integrity Chamber has decided to initiate an investigation into utilities company GEBE.

The investigation is on the Integrity Chamber’s own initiative and is based on various bits of news and reports concerning the country’s sole utilities provider. These reports have highlighted possible integrity issues, which may have adverse consequences for the company and the country. The goal of the investigation is to determine the level of compliance with integrity-related rules and procedures within the company over the past several years, the Integrity Chamber said in a press statement on Thursday.

The Integrity Chamber is tasked with improving integrity in St. Maarten. This can be done by investigating suspected misconduct and rendering advice meant to promote and maintain integrity within government, and government companies and entities. The Integrity Chamber also plays a role in dispelling unfounded rumours, as perceived integrity issues can have negative consequences.

Based on the results of the investigation, the Integrity Chamber will provide advice to improve integrity within the government-owned company. “The benefits of maintaining integrity are increased trust, economic growth and stability, and a positive (inter)national image,” the chamber said in a press statement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/integrity-chamber-initiates-investigation-into-gebe