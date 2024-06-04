Intensified police operations yield arrests in Simpson Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Gun seized from occupants of a car with French license plates.

SIMPSON BAY–In response to a recent surge in armed robberies, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has ramped up control operations in Simpson Bay and the Lowlands. These enhanced efforts led to multiple arrests and the seizure of firearms and narcotics in the early hours of Saturday.

Around 3:00am, police officers executed a control operation on Welfare Road, stopping a white Kia Optima. A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered a significant quantity of narcotics, indicating potential distribution. The occupants, identified by their initials M.M.M.M, J.J.B., and S.J.A.P., were arrested and are now under investigation.

Earlier, at approximately 1:30am, officers intercepted a dark gray Nissan V-Drive with French plates and tinted windows. The search revealed a small quantity of narcotics and a concealed black firearm with a red handle under the seat.

Additionally, one of the female suspects was found with pepper spray. The vehicle’s occupants, identified as A.A.A., J.P., and T.T.T., were taken into custody and transported to the Philipsburg police station.

These operations come in the wake of a series of armed robberies and a fatal shooting on the French side earlier that night, prompting the Sint Maarten Police Force to bolster its security measures. Authorities have pledged to continue rigorous control operations to ensure public safety.

KPSM urges the public to cooperate with these ongoing efforts. Anyone with information about illegal weapons or suspicious activities is encouraged to contact the police directly, message the Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Facebook page, or call the anonymous tip line at 9300. Police headquarters in Philipsburg can be reached at 1721-5222222.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/intensified-police-operations-yield-arrests-in-simpson-bay