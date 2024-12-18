Interim results of landfill fire probe | THE DAILY HERALD

Impact map

KRALENDIJK–After the fire at Bonaire’s landfill near Lagun on November, the governor as chairman of the island policy team requested assistance from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM. The Environmental Incident Service MOD of RIVM collected soil, plant and sweeping samples in the vicinity of the dump to gain insight into the spread of harmful substances that were released into the environment. An interim report has now been published with the first results of dioxin analyses on plants.

Interim results show that elevated dioxin levels were found on plants in an area up to 4 kilometres from the landfill. Within this area, significantly elevated levels were measured up to a maximum of 2 km, and slightly elevated levels were measured outside 2 km. This area was created by the spread of smoke under the influence of the easterly wind.

Dioxins are harmful substances that are released during, among other things, the combustion of plastic (waste). The results of the further analyses are expected shortly and will be communicated later.

People mainly ingest dioxins by eating animal fats from meat, eggs and milk. Dioxins that have ended up on plants can be eaten by chickens and goats, and then end up in human food via eggs, meat or milk.

Short-term exposure via food to an increase in dioxins does not lead to health problems. Long-term exposure via food to increased dioxin levels can, however, entail health risks and it is important to prevent this.

That is why the Public Health Department of the Public Entity Bonaire OLB advises:

* Vegetables and fruit: avoid consumption of unwashed vegetables and fruit from the affected area. Wash, peel or skin products thoroughly before consumption.

* Animal products: avoid consumption of chicken, eggs, meat or milk from animals that have walked around in the affected area.

More information and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at: www.bonairecrisis.com/veel-gestelde-vragen-brand-landfill.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/interim-results-of-landfill-fire-probe-2