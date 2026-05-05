International Firefighters’ Day: National Fire Chief pays tribute | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–Fire Chief Clive Richardson has extended appreciation to the men and women of the St. Maarten Fire Department in recognition of International Firefighters’ Day, observed globally on Monday, May 4.

The annual observance highlights the dedication and sacrifice of firefighters who operate on the frontlines to protect lives, property, and the environment. Locally, the moment was used to acknowledge the critical role firefighters play in responding to a wide range of emergencies.

From structural fires and traffic accidents to natural disasters and rescue operations, firefighters are required to act swiftly and effectively, often under high-risk and unpredictable conditions. According to Richardson, the department’s strength lies in its trained personnel, whose professionalism, teamwork, and sense of duty remain central to its operations.

“On this International Firefighters’ Day, we recognise and honour the sacrifices made by our firefighters and their families,” Richardson said. “Their commitment to service, often in the face of danger, is a testament to their character and their passion for protecting the people of St. Maarten.”

He emphasised that firefighters are frequently called on to make split-second decisions in life-threatening situations, underscoring the level of readiness required to carry out their responsibilities.

The Fire Chief also encouraged the community to reflect on the role of firefighters and to support fire safety and prevention initiatives across the island.

The St. Maarten Fire Department, which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, continues to provide emergency services with a focus on integrity, preparedness, and public safety.

For additional information, the Fire Department can be reached at +1-721-542-1215, +1-721-542-1217, or +1-721-542-6001. In case of emergency, the public is urged to dial 919.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/international-firefighters-day-national-fire-chief-pays-tribute