International joint operation results in large drug seizure | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA—As the result of a joint international anti narcotic smuggling operation two vessels were intercepted within Anguillian territorial waters and brought to Anguilla.

Six persons were arrested and two vessels containing in total 60 bales (currently estimated at over 1.5 metric tonnes) of what is suspected to be cocaine, have been detained and seized and are being dealt with by the RAPF (Royal Anguilla Police Force) and Anguilla Customs.

The incident that took place on Friday July 7, involved the US authorities, International partners, the UK National Crime Agency, and the Royal Virgin Island Police Force (RVIPF) marine unit, in cooperation with the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF).

A statement from the RAPF notes that this success underlines that the ongoing international collaboration of law enforcement entities throughout the Caribbean continues to disrupt and dismantle the organised criminality that can negatively impact the lives of everyone.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/international-joint-operation-results-in-large-drug-seizure