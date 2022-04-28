Interval Intl. renews long-term accord with Dawn Beach Club | THE DAILY HERALD

Dawn Beach Club

PHILIPSBURG–Interval International and Babitbay Beach Development Corporation BV, have signed an agreement to renew an affiliation with Dawn Beach Club in St. Maarten first established in 2009.

The multi-year contract provides Dawn Beach Club members with access to Interval’s numerous vacation exchange benefits and upgraded services.

“Dawn Beach Club has enjoyed tremendous success in the vacation ownership business and has built a reputation for providing its members with the highest quality vacation experience,” said Neil Kolton, Interval’s business development director, Caribbean and Southeast US. “The club’s membership base has expanded significantly due to the efforts of its dedicated, highly talented team, effective sales and marketing, and outstanding products and services.”

As an Interval International Elite Resort, this oceanfront property is recognised as being among the very best of Interval’s network, providing an extraordinary vacation experience, exceptional service, and luxurious features and appointments.

Each unit offers 1,650 square feet of spacious living space with three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens with upscale appliances, modern electronics, and private patios or balconies. Guests enjoy access to a fitness centre, an oceanfront freshwater pool with a swim-up bar, restaurant, delicatessen, and concierge services.

“We are delighted to continue our more-than-decade-long association with Interval, which speaks to the importance of the relationship. The company has proven to be engaged and solution-oriented,” said Babitbay Beach Development Corporation BV vice president Joseph Yung. “We count on this team to support our business and provide key solutions that add value to our product through cutting-edge digital tools, customised training, and year-round travel and leisure benefits.”

New Dawn Beach Club purchasers are provided with the option to enrol as either Club Interval Gold or Interval Platinum members with access to a number of upgraded benefits and services they can enjoy year-round. These include Interval Options; the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise, or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership; online hotel discounts; and VIP ConciergeSM for personal assistance, 24/7.

The 37-square-mile island of St. Maarten/St Martin is known for its Caribbean hospitality, European culture, fusion cuisine and duty-free shopping. Guests can visit many local attractions, ranging from various beaches and outdoor markets to a colonial fort, a former sugar plantation turned eco-park, and a butterfly farm. They can also take advantage of countless activities such as water sports, horseback riding and golf.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/interval-intl-renews-long-term-accord-with-dawn-beach-club