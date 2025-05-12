Intriguing reminder | THE DAILY HERALD

Two “Private Property” signs now mark the parking area near Bell’s Lookout Point on Cole Bay Hill, indicating that the land remains under ownership of the Bell family.

In late 2017, shortly after Hurricane Irma, the adjacent hilltop was enhanced with a prominent flagpole displaying the national flag – one of four designated locations intended as patriotic photo spots. The initiative, launched by then-VROMI Minister Christophe Emmanuel, aimed to foster national pride by encouraging visitors to take selfies with the flag as a backdrop. The flagpole was installed with the family’s permission.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/intriguing-reminder