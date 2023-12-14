Intro meeting held for digital govt. transformation project | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the session.

PHILIPSBURG–Following an introduction meeting and presentation hosted by the Digital Leadership Team (DLT) of the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP) on Thursday, November 30, stakeholders expressed enthusiasm for the collaborative efforts underway to revolutionise government service departments.

Department and section heads of government service departments gathered to witness the unveiling of the Public Service Centers (PSC) improvement plan and its potential impact on working procedures in the respective service departments.

The agenda featured key components such as the formal introduction of the DLT, a brief overview of the DGTP, the approved digital strategy and a detailed presentation of the PSC Improvement Plan which captivated participants and prompted engaging discussions during a question-and-answer session.

Notable additions to the event were messages from both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance, members of the Project Oversight Committee (POC). Their insights underscored the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced public service delivery.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said the DGTP is pivotal in modernising public services. “It aligns with our vision for a more efficient and citizen-centric government,” she said.

Recently, the Ministry of General Affairs management team underwent the Public Prosci Training 2023 led by the BDO to address the people side of change management. “Implementing this approach throughout the organisation is crucial. Given the significant changes we're facing, successfully managing this change is of utmost importance now. The responsibility lies in supporting ongoing projects, our vision, and government initiatives that everyone is embracing,” Jacobs said.

“Acknowledging the challenges, we must proactively address potential redundancy in various areas. The focus should be on alleviating concerns amid changes, ensuring

everyone is somewhat comfortable with the upcoming transitions. This outlines our vision and the uniqueness we aim to highlight.

“Many challenges have been addressed as we implemented changes, and your commitment is appreciated. Your dedication to being part of necessary changes to better serve our clients aligns with the sentiments of others."

Irion said he was enthusiastic about innovation, not just because it is exciting, but because he recognises its inevitability.

“Thinking within the realm of growth, technology is poised to continue its rapid advancement. As technology doubles every few years, the pace accelerates, promising even more transformative developments. This project marks the beginning of substantial development to meet evolving needs. We anticipate years of progress, building on our foundation,” Irion said.

“The methods we employ must align with the challenges caused by outdated systems. It's not just about communication; it's about progressing together, overcoming setbacks for substantial overall progress. Positive project outcomes are anticipated, emphasizing it's about the journey, not just technological advancements. Real progress lies in people, and I'm pleased to see this journey beginning. Moving forward, we're excited about the progress this project promises, considering its impact on others. Emphasizing training as a priority, we recognize its crucial role in our innovative journey,” Irion added.

Jacobs and Irion pledged that training will not be compromised in the future.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/intro-meeting-held-for-digital-govt-transformation-project