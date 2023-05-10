Investigation underway on false insurance documents | THE DAILY HERALD

Justice Minister Anna Richardson.





PHILIPSBURG–An investigation is currently underway regarding an increase in the circulation of falsified insurance documents.

Justice Minister Anna Richardson alluded to the investigation when asked how widespread the issue is and what was being done to combat it. “There is an investigation underway. So, by saying an investigation, we know we have to await that discovery to take its course and then we will be able to share more information in the near future,” Richardson told reporters.

“But I would say that the insurance companies are working with the authorities to get to the bottom of this matter. But I would encourage the public to refrain from engaging in these types of practices. See to it that you go to companies you know are licensed to issue insurance and maintain that trajectory,” the minister urged.

In mid-April, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM raised the alarm about the issue. The police had said in a statement at the time that they had recently noticed an increase in the circulation of false insurance documents, a situation that they have been monitoring for some time now.

The police had said that several individuals had attempted to use forged insurance policies to collect number plates and some of these false documents had also been confiscated at the scene of traffic accidents. “The Police of St. Maarten would like to warn persons involved with the distribution and circulation of these documents to immediately cease and desist from doing so, as this puts road users at risk. Counterfeit documents are illegal and can lead to serious consequences for both the individual and victims. Aside from the legal aspect, if an accident occurs, there is no insurance coverage or recourse for victims. To counter this development, the Police have teamed up with insurance companies to issue a warning to citizens, as individuals found submitting a falsified insurance document stand to be arrested and prosecuted,” it was stated in the release at the time. “This applies both to the person presenting the fake document and

any associates involved in preparing or distributing the document. It is important that individuals make sure that their insurance documents are legitimate and up to date. Forgery of insurance documents is a serious crime that can lead to fines, imprisonment and other legal consequences. In addition, you can put people at risk should a serious accident occur. The Police remains committed to protecting the public from being exploited by malicious persons, who engage in criminal practices that leave unsuspecting persons as victims. We ask anyone with information on the distribution or circulation of these false documents to contact the detective department of KPSM, so that we can identify and pursue those involved in this illegal activity.”

