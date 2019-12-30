Irion reverses decision to not accept cheques | THE DAILY HERALD

Ardwell Irion.

PHILIPSBURG–Businesses and taxpayers with a good track record of making cheque payments will be able to continue making their payments in this form as Finance Minister Ardwell Irion has reversed the earlier decision made by the management of the Receivers Department to not accept cheques as a form of payment.

Irion announced his decision in a press release issued on Monday. He said, however, that cheques will not be accepted from taxpayers with a history of issuing bounced cheques.

“Several months ago, government issued a public notice regarding the number of returned business and personal cheques. As a result thereof, the decision was taken to cease the acceptance of cheques due to the challenges to recover the funds and the additional administrative work involved,” Irion said.

He added that government should accommodate taxpayers and limit obstacles, which will obstruct persons or businesses from paying taxes owed, and is therefore retracting that decision.

“The Ministry of Finance is working on a solution that will cater to expectations of efficiency and security, but until this is ready for implementation, the Receiver will continue to accept personal and business cheques. However, cheques will not be accepted from taxpayers with a history of issuing bounced cheques.”

He urged taxpayers to use online payment methods.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93646-irion-reverses-decision-to-not-accept-cheques