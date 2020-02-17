Irion urges motorists to pay vehicle tax by month end | THE DAILY HERALD

Ardwell Irion.

~ Or risk fine, confiscation of vehicle ~

PHILIPSBURG–Finance Minister Ardwell Irion on Monday urged motor vehicle owners and operators to pay their 2020 motor vehicle tax (sometimes referred to as road tax) by the end of this month or risk being fined or having their vehicles confiscated.

Irion alluded to Article 11.1 of the motor vehicle tax regulation, which indicates that the yearly payment of the tax is due no later than the last day of February. The article states that “the number plates must be requested and collected at the Receiver’s for each tax year from the first working day of the month of January up to and including the last day of the month of February against payment of the amount due.”

Irion: “As such, vehicle owners are urged to have their annual ‘road tax’ paid on or before the aforementioned deadline in order to drive their vehicle on the public roads. Failure to comply may result in a fine or confiscation of the vehicle,” the minister said.

Article 25.1.B of the motor vehicle tax regulation warns that a maximum fine of NAf. 500 is applicable to the driver of a motor vehicle on public roads without tax paid.

He said as the 2020 number plates have not yet arrived in the country, Article 11.4 of the motor vehicle tax regulation which states “from 1 March of each tax year, the new number plates must be attached to the motor vehicle” will not be applied until further notice but, in any case, until after the 2020 number plates have arrived on the island.

“It is advisable to keep the receipt or proof of payment of the 2020 road tax in the vehicle, in the event you are requested by the police to provide this.”

The road tax can be paid by means of cash, cheques or Maestro Card at the Receiver’s Office in the Government Building on Soualiga Road from Mondays to Fridays from 8:30am to 2:45pm; and at the Public Service Center (PSC) in Simpson Bay from 8:30am to 12:00pm and from 1:00pm to 3:30pm.

Payments may also be made at the Windward Islands Bank Ltd. US dollar account 324800-05 or guilder account 34200-03, and at the RBC Royal Bank US dollar account 8200000403930461 or guilder account 8200000005425048.

Valid vehicle insurance and a valid inspection card are required when paying the road tax. In the event of a recently purchased vehicle, a “Bill of Sale” is required. The cost of the licence plates has not increased from last year.

The plates cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes. Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (Parliament) will pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates will pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles. Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with 35 passengers or less) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500 kilograms (kg) will pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Persons with MF (motorbike) plates will pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) will pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/irion-urges-motorists-to-pay-vehicle-tax-by-month-end