Irma medals awarded to Coast Guard personnel   | THE DAILY HERALD

The medals awarded to DCCG personnel.

PHILIPSBURG–After the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017, Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) personnel from the substations in Aruba and Curaçao assisted in the relief efforts in St. Maarten. These persons have been awarded medals recently in recognition of their service.

The personnel of DCCG cutters Panter and Jaguar assisted on board the cutter Poema for two weeks so the vessel could continue to support the island.

“The personnel working on the other islands have provided direct assistance to St. Maarten. Some Coast Guard employees provided support from a distance by assisting the residents of St. Maarten who had flown to the islands because they needed medical care, among others,” said DCCG in a press release on Saturday.

DCCG Director and Dutch Navy Brigadier-General Peter Jan de Vin visited all DCCG substations recently to award the medals to the staff.

