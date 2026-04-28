IShowSpeed to visit Maho Beach, have Jetcar experience, attempt world record Livestream | THE DAILY HERALD

IShowSpeed image from his Caribbean Tour poster.

PHILIPSBURG–Popular streamer IShowSpeed will be in St. Maarten on Wednesday, April 29, where he is scheduled to visit Maho Beach, take part in a jetcar experience during sunset, and livestream as part of a world record attempt across four Caribbean countries, according to his St Maarten itinerary provided by his publicist.

Speed aims to set a world record this evening by livestreaming in four countries across the Caribbean, including in St Maarten. His visit will end with a press junket, at the livestream location.

Earlier in the day, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Speed will take part in a jetcar experience above Maho Beach during sunset. Before that, he is scheduled to spend time at the world-famous Maho Beach from 3:00pm to 4:30pm. His day will begin with lunch at Kalatua Restaurant, under a reservation.

It could not be ascertained whether any additional activities are planned, as the itinerary was created for visiting US media, who will be arriving in the country today, Wednesday for the events.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is a globally known YouTuber and livestreamer famous for his high-energy gaming, real-life streams and travel content. He has built a massive online audience, with over 53.2 million subscribers on YouTube alone, along with millions more followers across platforms including Twitch and X.

As part of his 2026 Caribbean tour, which began on April 25, he is visiting a number of territories across the region, including Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, United States Virgin Islands and St. Maarten. His tour focusses on livestreaming experiences in each destination, showcasing Caribbean culture, food and daily life to his global audience in real time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ishowspeed-to-visit-maho-beach-have-jetcar-experience-attempt-world-record-livestream