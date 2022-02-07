Island Council motion to retrieve National Govt.-owned properties | THE DAILY HERALD

The Godet House.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The Island Council on Thursday passed a motion requesting that the Executive Council begin immediate discussions and negotiations with the Netherlands with the chief aim to retrieve all properties in St. Eustatius that are currently owned by the national government. The motion requests that the Executive Council reclaim these properties for the symbolic price of US $1 per property.

The motion also calls for the Executive Council to include certain financial guarantees in the negotiations for maintenance, management and general upkeep of these properties. The Island Council also wants the executive branch of government to establish a foundation to incorporate and oversee these properties.

The motion was brought to a vote because when the former Netherlands Antilles was dismantled on October 10, 2010, the assets owned by the former Netherlands Antilles were divided. Several properties and assets that were once owned by the former Netherlands Antilles are now owned by its legal successor, the government of the Netherlands.

Councilwoman for Progressive Labour Party (PLP) Rechelline Leerdam said, “These assets are considered an integral part of our cultural heritage and the people of St. Eustatius, who once helped form the Netherlands Antilles, share the view that these assets should be rightfully inherited by the government and people of St. Eustatius.”

Leerdam and her fellow PLP-members Reuben Merkman and Clyde van Putten as well as independent councilman Koos Sneek voted in favour of the motion. Adelka Spanner of the Democratic Party (DP) did not vote on the motion while she was sitting in the public gallery.

Sneek stated that not one government building in Statia is insured. The Central Government Real Estate Agency Rijksvastgoedbedrijf, which is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations, is responsible for properties that belong to the Dutch government, which include several historical buildings in Statia. Rijksvastgoedbedrijf wants to sell these properties.

The Godet House at Kerkweg, which previously housed the Tourist Office, was severely damaged by fire in May 2020. The house, which is to be demolished, is one of the properties being managed by the Rijksvastgoedbedrijf. The main building was damaged by fire, three other structures were not damaged.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/island-council-motion-to-retrieve-national-govt-owned-properties