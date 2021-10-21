Island Council to meet behind closed doors | THE DAILY HERALD

Island Council members during a meeting.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The St. Eustatius Island Council will gather for a meeting of the Central Committee at V.A. Legislative Hall at 2:00pm today, Thursday, October 21, to discuss Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort and Fisherman Foundation.

This part of the meeting will be held behind closed doors.

Also on the agenda are the ratification of the decision list from October 7, the list of incoming documents and announcements of the Executive Council and Gov.com.

The part of the meeting that will not be held behind closed doors will be broadcast live on PJB50 92.3FM.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/island-council-to-meet-behind-closed-doors