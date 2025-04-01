Island Gems supports seniors with stove and ceiling fans | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Island Gem Ludmilla de Weever, Marva van Heyningen Malcolm Cooper of the Sint Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation, Island Gems Jody Rosen, Varsha Punjabi, Alita Singh and Milva Hoeve with the donated items. In background: Seniors wait to get their regular bingo started at the centre.





HOPE ESTATE–The Island Gems Charity Foundation continues its mission of giving back to the community with a donation to the Sint Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation in Hope Estate. The island’s oldest charity provided a six-burner gas range, three ceiling fans, and a 100-cup percolator to enhance the comfort and well-being of the senior members who frequent the recreational centre.

Understanding the importance of a well-equipped and comfortable space for seniors, Island Gems responded to the foundation’s request for assistance. The donated gas range will allow the preparation of meals for the seniors, while the ceiling fans will improve ventilation in the facility. Additionally, the 100-cup percolator will help serve hot beverages efficiently during gatherings and daily activities.

“The Island Gems Charity Foundation is dedicated to supporting meaningful community projects, and we are pleased to contribute to the well-being of our senior citizens,” said Alita Singh, president of Island Gems Charity Foundation. “We hope this donation will bring comfort and joy to the members of the recreational foundation.”

Malcolm Cooper, President of the Sint Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation, expressed gratitude on behalf of the board and senior members. “This donation comes at a crucial time and will significantly improve the experience of our seniors. We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support from Island Gems Charity Foundation.”

Island Gems is the longest-running charity foundation on St. Maarten, dedicated to assisting non-profit organizations with sustainable projects. The foundation, run entirely by volunteers, raises funds annually to support various community initiatives, focusing on education, social welfare, and the environment.

To support its charitable efforts, Island Gems will be hosting its annual Costume Gala on April 12 at Emilio’s restaurant. This lively event serves as the foundation’s only fundraiser, helping to finance donations such as the one received by the Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/island-gems-supports-seniors-with-stove-and-ceiling-fans