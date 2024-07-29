Islandpreneur to host IPFest Curaçao in Aug. | THE DAILY HERALD

A St. Maarten entrepreneur explaining her business to Dr. Dawn Sizemore from Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs from Atlanta at IPFest St. Maarten (file photo).

WILLEMSTAD–Islandpreneur has announced that it will be hosting an Islandpreneur Power Fest IPFest from August 8 to 9 at the Central Bank of Curaçao and St Maarten (CBCS) in Willemstad, Curaçao.

The event is aimed at empowering women business owners from the Dutch Caribbean and the United States.

CBCS is an official partner of Islandpreneur Power Fest Curaçao.

This summit is underpinned by the US State Department’s POWER programme (Providing Opportunities for Women’s Economic Rise), which, since its inception in 2019, has been pivotal in leveraging diplomatic and private sector resources to enhance women’s access to vital skills and networks.

At the heart of this initiative is the recognition of the pivotal role women entrepreneurs play in driving economic innovation and sustainable growth.

IPFest Curaçao will offer a platform for a select group of women entrepreneurs from the Caribbean and the US. The exclusivity ensures focussed and meaningful interactions, making it a rare opportunity for attendees.

A core component of the conference is the facilitation of business matching, aimed at bolstering foreign trade and opening up new market opportunities. Coordinators said this experience is structured as a two-way exchange where both US and Caribbean participants share and gain insights, underscoring a joint commitment to learning and growing together.

The event is also geared towards cultivating long-term, profitable business relationships.

Attendees will also have the chance to pitch their businesses and showcase their products to a distinguished panel of regional and international experts.

IPFest will also feature direct engagements with business leaders such as, Aly Merritt, Managing Director of Atlanta Tech Village, the 4th largest tech hub in the US; Dr. Dawn Sizmore from Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, the largest black business incubator in the US; Charles Robinson managing partner of 1888 Ventures and an established impact investor and Nelida Cathalina, an international export and business coach with expertise in Europe and the Caribbean.

Those interested in being part of the event can apply by visiting https://ipfest.co/2024.

Application is now open.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/islandpreneur-to-host-ipfest-curacao-in-aug