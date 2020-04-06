Isolation tents up | THE DAILY HERALD

The tents for the six new isolation beds were erected at Raoul Illidge Sports Complex in Cay Hill today, Monday, by the St. Maarten Fire Department and the Royal Dutch Marine Corps. The beds installed at the facility will not yet become operational today, as was announced by government officials on Sunday. This is due to the equipment having to be set up on an electrical grid.

This work is scheduled to be done by an electrician tomorrow, Tuesday.

The isolation beds and equipment were delivered to St. Maarten via a Dutch military C-17 aircraft on Sunday afternoon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/isolation-tents-up