Issue with airport’s backup system fixed | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–The issue that resulted in Princess Juliana International Airport’s (PJIA’s) backup system failing to respond correctly, leaving the airport without power on two occasions recently, has been rectified.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten told “The Daily Herald” on Thursday that the backup generators had failed due to a part in one of the generators being burnt. The part had to be replaced and this has since been done.

The minister said the part had burnt due to fluctuations in the power. “The part got damaged and they have since then found it and replaced it,” she said.

Heyliger-Marten had requested that PJIA operating company PJIAH Managing Director Perry Wilson investigate what was causing the repeated failures of one of the airport’s backup generators and report back to her without delay.

She had said at the time that there was absolutely no reason why outages should be experienced, noting that this creates a bad image amongst travellers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/issue-with-airport-s-backup-system-fixed