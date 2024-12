In photo: A scene during the parade.

Hundreds gathered on Boardwalk Boulevard on Friday evening for the Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Ministry’s “Twilight in Town” lighting up Philipsburg event.

The event began with a colourful Christmas parade that snaked its way along Front Street to Boardwalk Boulevard. In photo: A scene during the parade.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/it-s-beginning-to-look-like