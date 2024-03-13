Jacobs advocates for domestic violence prevention at UN forum | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs (left) at the forum.





PHILIPSBURG–Caretaker Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs advocated for domestic violence prevention at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the United Nations Headquarters earlier this week.

Jacobs led the delegation to the forum, which included Chef de Cabinet Jessica Weeks, Department Head of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) Chantale George-Groeneveldt and Women's Desk Policy Worker at Staff Bureau Tatia Brunnings.

Jacobs spoke on behalf of the Kingdom during the High-Level Group of Friends for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls. She emphasised the significant strides made by St. Maarten in addressing domestic violence and child abuse. Notably, Jacobs underscored the approval of St. Maarten’s domestic violence policy in 2021, serving as a cornerstone in efforts to combat domestic violence and protect vulnerable women and marginalised individuals.

Jacobs outlined key collaborations with the Dutch Caribbean to comprehensively tackle domestic violence and child abuse. Concrete actions include the establishment of inter-island shelters, vital for safeguarding victims and providing necessary support.

Jacobs reaffirmed St. Maarten’s steadfast commitment to champion for women’s rights and empowerment while leveraging opportunities to gain information about best practices from regional and international states. These interventions will inform the development of policies aimed at protecting women and girls, furthering St. Maarten’s collective efforts towards gender equality and empowerment, it was stated in a press release.

“Through meticulously crafted policies, forged partnerships and united endeavours, we relentlessly pursue the realisation of a safer and more supportive environment for all individuals on our island nation. Together, let us continue to strive for a future where every person, regardless of age or gender, can live free from violence and fear,” stated Jacobs.

The theme of this year’s session is “Accelerating the Achievement of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of all Women and Girls by Addressing Poverty and Strengthening Institutions and Financing with a Gender Perspective”.

CSW, the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment, officially began on Monday, March 11. According to the release, Jacobs engaged in various meetings, including discussions with UN Women, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

