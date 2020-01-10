Jacobs has mixed feelings about results | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Priorities the same ~

PHILIPSBURG–“We are elated that we are the biggest party and a little disappointed that we didn’t get the majority win that we wanted to,” Prime Minister and National Alliance (NA) leader Silveria Jacobs told The Daily Herald early Friday morning when asked of her feelings about Thursday’s election results.

Jacobs said she had issued congratulatory remarks to all parties that contested the election.

“The young party [PFP – Ed.] that has come in has gotten a lot of support and that is a clear-cut answer from the public that they are sick of the same-old-same-old. We grew in votes, so that shows that they still have confidence in us. I would like to extend congratulations to all the parties and to the people of St. Maarten who came out to vote, and to those that did not come out to vote, I hear you loud and clear,” she said.

Jacobs said coalition talks are not yet in the making.

When asked about the next step forward for NA, Jacobs said the party will continue to govern while the formation of Parliament’s next majority takes place. “As the largest party, we hope the wishes of the people will be respected and we form part of whichever government that is in the making,” she said.

But did NA’s priorities change? Jacobs gave a resounding “no”.

“Nothing has changed. Yesterday the priority was what the priority is today, which is the recovery of St. Maarten … and ensuring St. Maarten can become sustainable and resilient, financially and economically,” she concluded.

