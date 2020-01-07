Jacobs highlights NA’s plans for a range of areas if returned to office | THE DAILY HERALD

NA leader Silveria Jacobs.

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) leader Silveria Jacobs highlighted some of the party’s plans if returned to office in this edition of The Daily HHeHerald’s (TDH’s) political leader election interviews.

TDH: St Maarten does not have money. Government’s coffers are drying up fast and the economy is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Irma. What are your party’s concrete short- and long-term plans to increase income for government?

Jacobs: NA believes that public expenditure needs to be improved as well as income generation. New indirect taxes will generate new modes of income for the government, including the implementation of an environmental tax and a driving permit fee. Investment in improving and streamlining government tax administration and an increase in tax compliance will also assist in income generation.

Improved procurement procedures and a reduction in government spending will allow for better fiscal management. Fiscal policies must be reviewed and modernised.

A national lottery has also been proposed for the past few years as a means of generating funds for government.

TDH: Education is in shambles – from claims that the Foundation-Based Education (FBE) system is not working the way it should, to the shortage of educators, students underperforming in some vocational sectors, and challenges in the tertiary education system – things are not well. What are your top three priorities for education and how do you plan to achieve them?

Jacobs: The top three priorities for NA include public education reform. Both primary and secondary public education need an adapted curriculum geared at meeting needs of all learners and not stigmatising students in any way.

Special needs and vocational education in particular are in need of an increase in subsidy, resources and innovation. This will be achieved through new and amended legislation and public-private partnerships.

School repairs and renovation: Since Hurricane Irma many schools are still in dire condition and so the immediate repairs of schools will be initiated through available insurance funds.

The FBE system needs to be adapted to meet the current needs of all students and so a review and analysis of FBE, including its practical application across all schools, must be executed.

TDH: What are your plans to address the challenges in the labour sector such as unemployment?

Jacobs: NA believes in the periodic research and assessment of labour market needs and aims to promote collaboration between the Labour, Education and Immigration Departments.

The establishment of a database that links our business community with professionals and students residing and/or studying locally and abroad will assist in prioritising locals filling critical vacancies. The subsidising of training programmes will assist in ensuring that job seekers have the skills necessary to meet employer demands.

We believe that there is a sufficient supply of non-skilled, skilled and highly-skilled labour in St. Maarten, but an environment needs to be created in which all can achieve their full potential.

In terms of legislation: ending the abuse of short-term (six-month) contracts and abuse by employers who utilise current legislation to side-line the local market are a priority for the party. However, flexibility must also be possible for both employees and employers. Legislation should create clear protection for the local labour market, by establishing a minimum percentage of mandatory local staff.

NA is a strong proponent of entrepreneurship, and through providing opportunities for skills training and creating incentives for the small- or medium-size enterprise (SME) establishment, this will encourage St. Maarteners to not just seek employment, but create employment through the establishment of their own businesses.

TDH: What is your party’s plan to put roofs over the heads of the many residents who are still living under tarpaulins and leaky roofs since Hurricane Irma?

Jacobs: A private-public partnership needs to be established to accelerate the fixing of roofs in St. Maarten. Contractors and other stakeholders should be brought together to design and execute a National Construction Plan.

Local project writers need to be called home in order to meet the procurement demands of the World Bank to secure the necessary financing.

Established non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have proven to be key in the emergency reconstruction period should be given the opportunity to facilitate the process at this time.

The St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation corporate governance structure must be improved to facilitate that it can operate in the best interest of securing and maintaining proper housing for the people of St. Maarten.

A proper subsidy policy should be put in place, taking into account the cost of living in St. Maarten to assist vulnerable persons (minimum wage earners, single parents, elderly, students, and mentally and physically challenged persons) to be able to find decent homes to live.

TDH: What is your position on the future of Port St. Maarten? Do you think it needs a strategic partner and, if not, how do you propose to lift the public company out of its current debt of roughly US $200 million?

Jacobs: NA cannot form a position on Port St. Maarten until the investigation by the Public Ministry is completed in order to gain full insight and understanding into the organisation’s financial situation.

However, we do acknowledge that Port St. Maarten is a key strategic partner in St. Maarten’s tourism sector, and played a major role in St. Maarten’s resilience and recovery post-Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Two years post-disaster in which its operations continued, the port requires a renovation and reconstruction plan which must be cost-effective, help maintain the port’s status as a favoured destination within the region, and ensure sustainable economic development for St. Maarten.

All options currently on the table are being assessed for feasibility purposes and the best option for St. Maarten will be chosen.

TDH: The electorate has been forced to go to the polls almost every year because of the current electoral system. There has been talk about electoral reform for many years, but the issue was never concretely addressed. What concrete plan or proposal will your party pursue to address this issue once and for all, and what is your timeline to achieve this?

Jacobs: NA has presented a recent proposal to address the use of Article 59 [of the Constitution – Ed.] in particular. However, the party believes that there is a need for a participatory approach to this issue.

There must be a public discussion on electoral reform and how the country may prefer to see the system changed, as well as the establishment of a committee of independent political experts who will research this matter within the context of St. Maarten’s unique case and provide a number of possible legislative solutions to be decided on within the first 6-12 months.

TDH: The Pointe Blanche prison has been plagued by many challenges over the years and the situation has reached a breaking point. What are your party’s plans for the prison and does your party intend to make finances available for the much-needed construction of a new prison? How big of a priority is this for you?

Jacobs: The Pointe Blanche prison is in a deplorable condition and needs to be renovated/rebuilt and expanded to meet current and future demand as well as international standards.

Several steps have already been taken to address issues related to operational processes, and ensuring proper management and procedures are also a priority.

Justice-related legislation, however, demands that several types of prisons/detention centres be established and so there is a dire need for an improved high security prison, house of detention, as well as a school of corrections and rehabilitation centre for young offenders.

NA will work on the financing for these various institutions, as they are a large societal priority for the country and this party.

TDH: How would your party address issues such as the absence of a functioning Rental Committee, Casino Gaming Board, and Tourism Authority?

Jacobs: In regard to the Rental Committee, the law on rent needs to be amended and expanded to make the necessary improvements to solve rent-related issues. Additional staff must also be hired. NA believes that the Rent Committee should be re-established as a public authority to improve the organisation’s corporate governance standards, etc.

The Gaming Board must be created as soon as possible and within the next two years to minimise the risk St. Maarten currently faces. However, current legislation supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit MOT has been established and deemed sufficient in the meantime, along with other treaties and international regulations which allow for the monitoring and reporting of any financial discrepancies occurring within the gaming environment.

In the absence of the Tourism Authority, the finalisation of a new Tourism Master Plan will ensure that policies to improve our existing tourism product and create new, green and more sustainable and diverse tourism initiatives are financed and executed. The Tourism Authority, however, will also form part of a long-term plan for the next NA government.

TDH: Should your party be elected, will your MPs take a salary cut of 10 per cent and what definitive steps would be taken to achieve this?

Jacobs: As specified in the law, parliamentarians are paid a percentage higher than the executive branch and so it is important that any reduction of salaries occur proportionately across all levels of government. A review of the salary system will take place with a special emphasis on public expenditure to ensure that any salary cut will have the effectiveness desired.

Our Finance Minister has found ways to ensure that we achieve same and fix a problem that has existed for some time, which includes a national decree which would ensure that elected and appointed persons pay what would amount to the same 10 per cent into the fund from which they will receive a pay-out when their term is over. This will also ease the stress on the budget and see a monthly decrease in the salary of elected officials which is not being forced from outsiders.

TDH: What are your party’s plans to permanently (not temporarily) address the traffic situation around the country?

Jacobs: NA believes that more roads should be built as well as the implementation of innovative transportation systems and infrastructure to decrease the number of cars on the roads. These include the building of tunnels as well as more effective use of public buses or trains. Improving public transportation policies, including enforcement of mandatory bus stops, expanding the bus routes, creating safety and security on public school transportation will together all serve to alleviate the traffic situation around St. Maarten.

TDH: How does your party plan to reform the national health insurance system? Do you generally agree with the draft law in its present state; or will you propose a new system, and if so, what would be the key factors of this new system?

Jacobs: NA sees the need for a holistically redeveloped health insurance system. NA believes that there should be access to medical coverage for all residents of St. Maarten and will draft and amend public health and healthcare services legislation to include vulnerable groups; e.g. seniors, elderly, physically and mentally challenged.

TDH: In the immediate aftermath of the election on January 9, which party/parties would your party like to work with in a coalition setting and why?

Jacobs: NA has as its goal winning a clear majority in Parliament to ensure the stability that has been sorely lacking for years. … We believe we have quality candidates that would win the heart and trust of the St. Maarten people and be able to fill the eight or more seats needed for a majority in Parliament. If necessary, the National Alliance will look to cement a working agreement with parties whose philosophies are in line with those of NA.

