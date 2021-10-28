Jacobs not involved in any investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In response to alleged rumours brought forth to by a Member of Parliament, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said she is not involved in any investigation.

“It is unfortunate that rendering a response to this far-fetched request would lend a semblance of credibility to it. It’s clear we’ve reached a new political low when the people’s representatives have no regard for the effects of their insinuations on persons or children, simply for them to gain political mileage and cause political unrest,” Jacobs said in a press release on Thursday night.

“Let me unequivocally state that neither the office of the prime minister nor my person is involved in any investigation.

“As prime minister and leader of St. Maarten, I hope that I can, through my actions, be a part of ushering in new ideas and perspectives on how we integrally address these types of situations.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jacobs-not-involved-in-any-investigation