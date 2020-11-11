Jacobs: Officials committed to join platform and dialogue to resolve issues of contention | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs

PHILIPSBURG–The councils of elected officials in St. Maarten/St. Martin are committed to join in a platform to dialogue with European colleagues in quadripartite meetings to resolve several pending areas of contention for the island, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said in her message commemorating St. Maarten/St. Martin Day on Wednesday.

She said the areas of contention include those related to the borders as well as joint projects. Officials also plan strategically, in unison moving forward, to become financially independent and determine the future status as “per the will of the people. As such, you the people will have to be consulted frequently, updated regularly and remain involved in the process,” Jacobs said.

“We must also share in victories as we strive for even more tangible unity, a unity which benefits our people of all creeds and colours, and share in the celebration of this day, November 11, as envisioned by the late Dr. Claude Wathey and Dr. Hubert Petit. They envisioned a day where we could celebrate us, our culture, our history, and our traditions,” Jacobs noted.

She said she and Vice President of the Collectivité Valerie Damaseau had striven several years ago to move Wednesday’s celebration away from “Dutch and Frenchness” and more towards “what we are culturally: simply St. Martiners, and place our focus on our nationalities, borders and accords on Treaty of Concordia Day. But I see we have a long way to go in separating these two special days in our history and how we celebrate them.”

Jacobs said she is convinced that as things have evolved over 527 years, the island must look at the lessons learned and create new stories.

“Create and officially recognise true symbols of unity and put them in our laws; yes, whether it be the unity flag we already culturally recognise or another as chosen by the people, a unity anthem, dance, and decree. I challenge all who will give speeches today to lay aside pride, hurt, and negativity and truly come together as our people did on September 16, as we walked in unity to express our wishes to remove unnecessary barricades seeking to separate us,” she noted.

“We have so much to be thankful for and to celebrate despite all of our challenges here and abroad. Every St. Martiner can take enormous pride in who we are, for we have been through much and yet we stand. So, today I celebrate our resilience and our endurance, which is at the very core of being of the people of St. Martin.

“By the grace of God, the adversity of the last three years has taught us much. The months of 2020 go by quickly and we continue to fight through the challenges brought about by the pandemic, while still recovering from Hurricane Irma. It has been no easy task for the people and their governments, yet here we stand, celebrating still, on a smaller, more virtual scale, but celebrating, nevertheless.

“Despite this, we have all become our brother’s and sister’s keeper. Despite the differences between us, political or otherwise aside, our St. Martin has banded together, and thus far, we have taken care of each other. St. Martin is as great as the people who envisioned it, toiled at it, and now it is up to us who have inherited it to continue to make it grow,” she said.

“This is our challenge today: to keep the spirit of solidarity alive because we have accomplished so much together, and there is so much more for us ahead to work in unison on, than to focus on the differences, as we set our sights on a positive future for our nation.

“Today I recognise all those who have toiled and passed on, forging a way for us to be here today. I pray for all those currently facing tough times as we strive to bring much-needed improvements to your daily lives. Those who have lost loved ones, jobs, homes, and businesses, do not be discouraged, do not lose hope, faith and love. Positive thoughts lead to positive actions and together we can surmount any challenges we face as we have done in the past.”

She said the island has a history of rising again and again. “We are St. Martin strong. Never stop dreaming of a St. Martin where great things can happen, where opportunities abound and where dreams can be achieved. It is up to you and it is up to me. Are you up for the challenge?

“We have been blessed with this land, and thus it is our responsibility, but much more than that, it is our duty to take care of it, to love it, and to celebrate it. St. Martin is my home, St. Martin is your home, let us do just about anything and everything to make it bloom, to make it grow, to make us grow. I challenge each and every one of us – let us make St. Martin the greatest tiniest unified nation on our Earth.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jacobs-officials-committed-to-join-platform-and-dialogue-to-resolve-issues-of-contention