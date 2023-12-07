Jacobs: Political billboards should not obstruct traffic | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs explained on Wednesday the intention behind the rule prohibiting the placement of political campaign material ten metres before the start of roundabouts, noting that the political billboards should not obstruct traffic.

She provided the clarity in response to a question from Island 92 Radio during the live Council of Ministers press briefing.

Concerns have been expressed about the placement of political campaign material within 10 metres of roundabouts in contravention of the rules issued for this.

“Indeed, that has raised some concerns,” Jacobs said. “We always have to look at the intention of a piece of legislation. Before it became a discussion, there had been a discussion specifically between the Main Voting Bureau, the minister of justice and myself pertaining to this situation. The reality of it is: in certain roundabouts, depending on where you place a board, it will obstruct traffic. So, the idea was not to obstruct traffic.

“As we know, certain roundabouts are used all year round for advertisements. So, what would be, then, your reason to not allow a political board? So, I think we have had that discussion, but I get, based on the focus being on process for the amendment and the police, etc., maybe the [justice – Ed.] minister did not get around to it, but the intention was to adjust the Ministerial Regulation to reflect that, but it is specifically where it obstructs traffic.”

She said there is a need for further explanation. “So, you can say, for instance, by the … [Osborne] Kruythoff Roundabout, as you’re coming down the hill [A.J.C. Brouwer Road], there are boards there all the time. So, in essence that is not obstructing traffic, but if it’s placed a certain way that you cannot see oncoming traffic, then it’s obstructing traffic. So, I believe it’s basically the need to further explain, as where it’s obstructing traffic it has to not obstruct traffic.”

Jacobs said one of the things discussed was the flags along A.J.C. Brouwer Road. “The intention with the MR [Ministerial Regulation] was also not to have the obstruction happen there, but it’s not clearly stated. So, nothing can be done about it. So, I think our intentions vis a vis what is published didn’t come out as clear as it should.

“I hope that the minister of justice – because at the end of the day, it is her purview to sign it off – will make the necessary adjustments, but I can clarify that it has to be in obstruction of traffic and it doesn’t make any sense if you’re going to have, let’s call it ‘black on black’ advertised in the roundabout and for all of the carnival events in the roundabout … but then you would say you can’t put a political board,” Jacobs said.

