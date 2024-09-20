Jacobs praised for service as she leaves Parliament, NA leadership | THE DAILY HERALD

National Alliance MPs presenting their former leader Silveria Jacobs with a token of appreciation during Thursday’s closing of the shortest parliamentary year in St. Maarten.

PHILIPSBURG–Departing Member of Parliament (MP) and departing National Alliance (NA) leader Silveria Jacobs came in for much praise and commendation on Thursday as she bade farewell to the legislature, as well as officially stepping down as leader of her political party.

She received the glowing reviews during a meeting of the legislature to close the seven-month parliamentary term, the shortest in the country’s history.

During the meeting, new NA leader Egbert Doran presented Jacobs with a token of appreciation, thanking her for her service.

NA MP Ardwell Irion was amongst the MPs who spoke highly of Jacobs. Irion said Thursday marked the close of a significant chapter in the journey of leadership and service for Jacobs, who he said had faithfully served St. Maarten in various capacities since 2012. “Her legacy stands tall as a testament to the values of dedication, compassion and unwavering commitment to the people of St. Maarten,” Irion said.

He said as the outgoing NA leader Jacobs’ contributions have been numerous and impactful. “She took up the mantle of leadership at a time when our party and country faced considerable challenges, guiding us through storms both literal and metaphorical with resilience and fortitude. Under her inclusive leadership, the National Alliance not only weathered tough times but emerged stronger, remaining the most trusted political party on this island,” stated Irion.

He said her tenure as Prime Minister, her role as Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS) and her multiple terms as a Member of Parliament reflect a deep, lifelong dedication to public service.

“Through her leadership, Silveria ensured that our party remained focused on the principles of social democracy, working in the interest of all St. Maarteners, especially during difficult periods like the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and the global pandemic,” said Irion.

“As we recognise her stepping down from the role of party leader, let us not forget that this is not an end, but a new beginning. Silveria remains a part of the National Alliance family, offering her wisdom, experience and unwavering support from within our community. While she may not be seated here in Parliament in the next term, we know that her work is far from over, and she will continue to serve St. Maarten with the same dedication and love she has shown over the past decade.”

He thanked Jacobs for her sacrifice, leadership and vision. “As you pass the torch we are ready to move forward under new leadership but with the same shared goal: the progress and prosperity of our beloved island. Your legacy will remain an enduring part of St. Maarten’s political history,” he said. “On behalf of the people, the Parliament and the National Alliance, we extend our deepest gratitude. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours, and we know that wherever life takes you next, you will continue to uplift this nation in ways big and small.”

Party for Progress (PFP) MP Melissa Gumbs told Jacobs that as woman in any male-dominated arena, it is always difficult to strike that balance between what some may call the parental instincts of leadership and the necessity to separate what is right from what is popular. “Though we may not have agreed always on the political front, I made it a point, as a woman Member of Parliament, to support you on those points where we did agree, even if it was not in front of you, and even to those who would detract from your leadership for reasons that had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with the personal,” she said. “I appreciate you trying, however difficult it was, to maintain the integrity of the Office of the Prime Minister,” Gumbs added.

United People’s Party (UP) MP Francisco Lacroes told Jacobs, “We will meet again, as we know it’s not the end of your political career.”

Several other MPs shared similar sentiments about Jacobs, many of whom indicated that they know that she will be back.

Jacobs said the experience gained and lessons learned along the way can never be taken away from her and she will continue to serve St. Maarten in whatever function she gets the opportunity to. “I am a daughter of the soil, who dared to dream, who worked hard and will continue to work hard, as it will take us all, brothers and sisters working together, for St. Maarten to continue to grow.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jacobs-praised-for-service-as-she-leaves-parliament-na-leadership