Jacobs resigns as Alliance leader, bows out of active politics for now | THE DAILY HERALD

Silveria Jacobs

~ “Unjust to maintain leadership” ~

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) leader and outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) Silveria Jacobs is bowing out of active politics “for now” and has resigned as leader of NA, saying that it would be “unjust to maintain leadership considering the lack of support from the electorate.”

Her resignation takes effect on September 19, the end date of her tenure as an elected MP over the last 10 years.

Jacobs, who has been NA leader since 2018, did not retain her seat in Parliament during the snap election on August 19. She also received fewer votes than number two candidate Egbert Doran. Preliminary results for the elections showed that Doran received 361 votes (drop from the 583 that he received in January and the 865 in the 2020 elections), while Jacobs received 283 votes (much less than the 467 she received in January and the 752 in the 2020 elections).

Jacobs announced her resignation in a press release issued to the media on Monday. She also spoke about it on a radio programme on PJD2 at noon. On the programme Jacobs said she would not be involved in active politics for now.

She said Doran, the deputy NA leader, will assume the role of leader, allowing the necessary time for a positive transition of leadership when the newly-elected Parliament sits on September 20. Doran will also automatically serve as NA’s faction leader in Parliament.

“With this, I wish MP Doran all the best in his new role and will continue to serve the National Alliance as a member of the board and party, working together as one to ensure the continued growth, recognition and appreciation of the history of the party, and improve our connection within the community,” Jacobs said.

She said in her release that after much reflection and consideration of the fact that she had not been re-elected, she had handed in her resignation as leader of the NA to the board on Monday, August 26, with gratitude for the opportunity to lead.

“This move was one that the MP has been contemplating for some time and had indicated said intent to the board and candidates back in May of this year once article 59 of the Constitution was invoked,” according to the press release.

Jacobs said that while leadership is determined by the party congress, such would not be possible in the short term, especially seeing the result of the August 19 parliamentary election. Jacobs said she is of the opinion that while the party retains its status as the biggest party, it would be unjust to maintain leadership considering the lack of support from the electorate.

The party’s board will proceed to plan for the upcoming congress, she said.

“It has been my honour to serve St. Maarten in various capacities from 2012-2024, most recently as Prime Minister/Minister of General Affairs, Member of Parliament on a number of occasions, and initially as your Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport. As leader of the National Alliance for the past six years, I thank the former leader Mr. William Marlin and support of the Congress in 2018 for the confidence shown in me to take over the leadership of the party during a most difficult time in our history. A special thanks to the President and board of the party for your unwavering support as well.”

Jacobs said that despite the many additional parties on the political landscape and challenges faced, NA has held strong as a trusted party, the largest party in St. Maarten since 2010.

“We are grateful for the strong foundation of the SPM/SPA/NA which has sustained us. The National Alliance has always been a social democratic party working in the interest of all the people of St. Maarten. We look forward to ensuring quality representation in Parliament, as we reflect, assess and address the concerns and challenges that have led to our loss of votes in the last two elections held during 2024. We may be down, but we are definitely not out, as NA respects experience and encourages the growth of our youth within the party.”

She said also that NA consists of a group of professional, motivated, integral and grass-roots candidates who are passionate to serve and are committed to the growth of the party.

“I am profoundly proud of my team, the National Alliance family, for the trust shown in me as well as their cooperation and collaboration in support of my inclusive leadership style. I will forever be grateful for those who have voted for, believed in and encouraged me since entering the arena in 2010. I look forward to utilising the experience gained and the lessons learned to continue to serve my beautiful Soualiga and contribute to the development of its people within the community, as well as support the National Alliance party in any way possible,” said Jacobs.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jacobs-resigns-as-alliance-leader-bows-out-of-active-politics-for-now