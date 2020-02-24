Jacobs resigns as MP, will be replaced by Anna Richardson | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Silveria Jacobs has resigned from her legislature’s position in Parliament and will continue to serve as Prime Minister in the interim cabinet.

Jacobs resigned on February 18. Her resignation means that the next person in line with the most votes on the NA slate in the January parliamentary elections will replace her in Parliament. That person is Anna Richardson, who obtained 177 votes. Richardson’s credentials will be examined and will be admitted to Parliament during a public plenary session set for this Wednesday.

Jacobs resigned after she returned from a weeklong working visit to the Netherlands, where it became clear that giving proper representation in Parliament would be a great challenge. Jacobs said carrying the multiple roles of Prime Minister, Member of Parliament and formateur does not allow enough time for her to carry out all her duties with the attention and dedication to which she is accustomed, and which the people of St. Maarten deserve.

“As Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, the day-to-day running of government is also quite a task,” she said in a statement. While formateur, Jacobs is expected to meet the agreed upon deadlines with Governor Eugene Holiday. The formation is essential to the continuity of government. By vacating the seat, Prime Minister Jacobs allows for the proper representation by the next highest vote getter of the NA party, who will then be joining the other sitting NA MPs.

“It’s an honour to be elected as a Member of Parliament, as well as to be nominated as Prime Minister by the NA/UP [United People’s party – Ed.] coalition. I vow to continue to serve the people of St. Maarten to the best of my ability, and thank them for this great honour,” Jacobs said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jacobs-resigns-as-mp-will-be-replaced-by-anna-richardson