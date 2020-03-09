Jacobs says St. Maarten is making leaps where women are concerned | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten is making “leaps” where women are concerned, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said in a statement in observance of International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8.

“St. Maarten, we are making leaps as we see the number of women grow in Parliament, in our government, in our courtrooms, in entrepreneurship, in construction and in many senior positions in the public and private sectors,” Jacobs said.

“I, myself, have defied statistics as I serve as Prime Minister of this great tiny nation along with a number of strong women before me. However, there is more work to be done. Women play a significant role in our communities, in our homes and even in our economy. They are our leaders, preachers, teachers and so much more.”

She said International Women’s Day brings awareness to a number of issues women face as women, and reminds them of the strength they have in numbers and moreover the strength they possess as women.

“It is also the opportunity to reflect and connect with women around the world. In our reflection, let us remember that St. Maarten had been once known as Oualichi, meaning the land of strong women, a heritage that I am extremely proud of, and one that every St. Maartener should be proud of. We exhibit that strength.

“This International Women Day, I want to inspire and encourage women everywhere to uplift each other and help each other, because remarkable things happen when women help one another. Let’s make every day International Women’s Day. As our fight continues, let us remember the famous quote of Ntozake Shange, ‘Where there is a woman, there is magic!’” Jacobs said.

The first Women’s Day was celebrated in 1975, and by 1977 the UN had adopted March 8 as an official day to celebrate women and promote women’s rights. This International Women’s Day is themed “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights” by the United Nations.

“All over the world, women are fighting for equality, but this is a fight we should all participate in, both women and men. This is because our daughters, mothers and sisters are all impacted. This is the core message of the #EachforEqual campaign that also centres this year’s International Women’s Day,” Jacobs said.

She wished all women a happy International Women’s Day.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jacobs-says-st-maarten-is-making-leaps-where-women-are-concerned