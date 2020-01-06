Jacobs urges persons to collect voting cards | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Interim Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs encourages all persons who have not received their voting cards to make arrangements to collect them at the Civil Registry.

Jacobs said on Monday during a pre-recorded press briefing that the Civil Registry Department has announced that 1,420 voting cards were returned by Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS). She clarified that this happens when the postal worker cannot find the relevant person on the registration card at the address listed. “If your civil registry documents were not updated, the [card – Ed.] would have been sent to your last mailing address on record at the voting registry, which closed in October 2019.”

Jacobs urged persons who have not received their voting cards to visit the Civil Registry in the Government Administration Building. The Civil Registry will be open from 8:00am to 7:00pm Monday to Wednesday to accommodate anyone who needs to collect his or her voting card.

Jacobs warned that it will not be possible to collect voting cards at the polling station on Thursday, Election Day. However, this will be possible at the Civil Registry on Thursday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93781-jacobs-urges-persons-to-collect-voting-cards