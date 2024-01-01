Jacobs ushers St. Maarten into 2024 with a vision of prosperity and unity | THE DAILY HERALD

As the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, fireworks coloured the sky above Great Bay in Philipsburg to welcome 2024.

PHILIPSBURG–In a heartfelt address to the people of St. Maarten, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs expresses gratitude and optimism as the nation steps into the promising new year of 2024.

Focused on the journey of the past four years, marked by challenges and triumphs, Jacobs envisions a future where citizens, businesses, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the government actively contribute to and benefit from the island's prosperity.

As the Prime Minister emphasises the uniqueness of St. Maarten, a place encapsulating diversity and community strength, she stands on the cusp of a brighter future for the nation. Jacobs underscores the collective responsibility to shape a St. Maarten where family lies at the core of society, ensuring the well-being of every child, vulnerable individual and the elderly.

“Together, we stand at the crossroads of opportunity and progress. It is a time to reflect on what was, what you did along the way, and what we plan to do moving forward to make this sweet St. Maarten land the best she can be,” Jacobs said. “A St. Maarten where family is at the core of society, and every child, vulnerable and elderly person is well taken care of. This sentiment captures the essence of our identity – a community that thrives when inclusive and united, looking out for each other, facing challenges head-on with determination and resilience.”

The PM encourages each and every one to become actively involved in activities to improve the quality of life on the island.

“United by a common vision, a dream, and a plan, we, the people of St. Maarten, have the power to achieve wonders. With hard work and faith in God’s grace to guide us, there is no limit to what we can achieve, Jacobs said. “As your government, we are committed to ensuring that the path to success is paved with legislation, policies, good governance, good financial management to supply opportunities to empower every citizen to launch their dreams and turn them into reality.”

The government pledges to continue implementing incentives and reforms, making St. Maarten an even more attractive place to do business.

Jacobs said, “I am proud to share that during the past few years of recovery, more than 300 entrepreneurs took the bold step to transform their aspirations into tangible achievements. This remarkable feat showcases the spirit of entrepreneurship that defines our nation and should serve as inspiration to each man, woman and child that dreams can be achieved, if we just seek the opportunity.

“As we move forward, as your government we will continue to implement incentives and other reforms to ensure doing business on St. Maarten is even more attractive, propelling our economy forward and ensuring the sustainability of life and living in this small island developing state for this and all future generations.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Jacobs encourages the people of St. Maarten to build shared aspirations and work towards a future where prosperity knows no bounds. She envisions a united St. Maarten that stands as a beacon of success and unity, where challenges are overcome, opportunities seized and all citizens can thrive.

Jacobs concluded her address with warm wishes for a New Year filled with gratitude and hope, bringing joy and the fulfillment of dreams. She extends prayers for continued blessings upon St. Maarten and its people, envisioning a blessed, hopeful, happy, and prosperous 2024 for all.

