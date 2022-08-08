Jacobs wishes all students a safe and productive year | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–“Be safe, productive and blessed.” In her Back to School Message 2022, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs wished blessings on all children who are starting school today. “I pray the Lord extends us His mercy and keeps them under a shroud of protection.”



Jacobs said she hoped that “our young ones have enjoyed the time off and were able to relax and recharge to start the new school year.”

To the management, teachers, and school faculty, she said: “We thank you for your dedication and service throughout the years. You are valued and appreciated as the base on which our children build their education and, more importantly, their drive to become lifelong learners. You will usher them through their educational successes and trials, and we count on you to see it through.”

To the children starting school for the first time, Jacobs said: “We wish you comfort in your new environments. While you may not spend all your time with your parents, be comforted in the knowledge that you are in the hands of skilled and devoted staff who have already been planning and preparing to develop the young minds of St. Maarten.

To the returning students, “We wish you focus and commitment. All signs point to a productive school year as you set your sights on being educated, a universal right that is much bigger than any one person. This is a new opportunity to be your best self; a new year to figure out your calling, your passion; something you will do without thinking, something(s) you will excel at. We pray for a safe and productive year for all students.”

To the parents, “You are your child’s first teacher and your attitude towards learning will play a role in your child’s journey. Nurture, love, support, and give structure to your children. Help them to understand societal rules. Instil respect and impulse control, compassion and equity in our children for a happy and productive life. It will take us, parents, teachers, students, administrators, and government, all working together to make this a productive year for all.

“We are indeed a joyous and caring community with the common goals of nurturing responsible, caring students with the goal of being promoted to higher levels of learning.”

On behalf of the government of St. Maarten, Jacobs wished all a blessed, fun-filled, and exciting school year filled with exceeding expectations.

