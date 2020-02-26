Jacobs would like formation process done by end of week | THE DAILY HERALD

Formateur Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

PHILIPSBURG–Formateur Silveria Jacobs said on Wednesday that she would like the formation process for the new Council of Ministers finalised by the end of this week.

She said on Wednesday that she has not yet finalised the formation report and the process has not been completed.

Governor Eugene Holiday had requested that Jacobs present him the final report of the formation process by Sunday, February 23. Jacobs said the projected date had passed and she had wanted to have the process finished by Monday, February 24.

“I would love to see the process finalised before the end of this week, but it is out of my hands, as we are awaiting reports that have to come from third parties. I cannot say that the process is finalised, but it looks very, very positive for all of the candidates involved,” Jacobs said, noting that the process will not be complete until she provides her final report to the Governor.

“In the meantime, in the interim, the sitting Council of Ministers has been executing at a very high level. Even though we are not a full Council, we are getting the job done and I continue to hope and pray that with four years, we will be able to continue with the job here that we have started in the interim period,” she said.

Three of the sitting Ministers (Jacobs, Ardwell Irion and Egbert Jurendy Doran) and Minister Plenipotentiary (Rene Violenus) are candidates being screened for the new government. Jacobs is expected to retain her post as Prime Minister in the new Council.

