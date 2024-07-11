Jagtiani’s debut book hits #1 on Amazon’s free chart | THE DAILY HERALD

The cover of Arun Jagtiani’s self-published debut book “The Best Weed I Never Smoked”.

PHILIPSBURG–Local realtor Arun Jagtiani is now also a self-published author. His debut memoir, “The Best Weed I Never Smoked: A Rebel’s Journey to Success”, has hit number one on Amazon’s chart of free books.

The book is a reflection on Jagtiani’s arrest in Miami for possessing a mere three grammes of marijuana and the myriad of life-changing consequences that followed.

“This is not a victim’s memoir,” Jagtiani said. “It is a real-life testimony of how to find success and happiness despite life’s challenges.”

Written over the last 12 years, Jagtiani said he even had to overcome “a major case of imposter syndrome to complete the book.”

“That in itself is a tale of persistence,” Jagtiani said. “I am thrilled to finally reach the point where I can share my story with the world.”

Readers can find the book on Amazon. The Kindle version is currently available for free.

