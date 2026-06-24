Jahzaida Smith, Trishlynn Williams earn top honours as 25 graduate from MLK | THE DAILY HERALD

Valedictorians Jahzaida Smith and Trishlynn Williams

DUTCH QUARTER–Co-Valedictorians Jahzaida Smith and Trishlynn Williams led the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School's graduating Class of 2026 on Tuesday, as 25 students marked the completion of their primary school education during the school's Group 8 Leaving Ceremony held under the theme, “Soaring on Wings Like Eagles.”

Smith and Williams earned the highest academic honours in the graduating class after both attained an average score of 70% on their FBE Exit Examinations.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 25 graduates as they prepared to begin the next chapter of their educational journey. The theme, “Soaring on Wings Like Eagles,” highlighted the perseverance, determination, and growth demonstrated by the students throughout their years at the school.

Also recognised for academic excellence was Salutatorian Josiah Niles. Zebian Campbell and Ester Cristina were also acknowledged among the school's top-performing students.

During the ceremony, both valedictorians reflected on their educational journeys and the support they received from teachers, family members, and others who contributed to their success.

In her address, Smith expressed gratitude to her past and present teachers for their guidance, encouragement, and support throughout her years at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School. She acknowledged the role they played in helping shape her into the person and student she has become and emphasised the importance of perseverance, hard work, and appreciation for those who invest in the success of others.

The graduating class and their teacher.

Williams also delivered remarks to graduates, parents, teachers, and guests, thanking God, her parents, teachers, and everyone who contributed to the success of the graduating class.

“To the Lord Almighty, thank you so much for everything; You are the reason we are here today,” she said.

Williams paid tribute to her parents for their love, encouragement, and unwavering support throughout her educational journey and thanked her teachers for their patience, dedication, and commitment to helping students learn, grow, and overcome challenges.

A significant portion of her speech was dedicated to Teacher Johnson, who taught the students for three of their eight years at the school. Williams thanked her for her guidance, support, and belief in the students, particularly during difficult moments. “We thank you for the times when you pushed us to the limit, even when we complained that the work was too much, and for the times when you were hard on us. All you wanted was the best outcome for all of us,” Williams stated.

Addressing her fellow graduates, Williams reflected on the memories, friendships, and accomplishments they shared over the years and encouraged them to remain focused on their goals as they transition to high school and pursue their dreams.

The school also recognised the educators who helped prepare students for their FBE examinations. Special appreciation was extended to Teacher Johnson, Juffrouw Gumbs, Mrs. Van Putten, and Tr. Cheefoon for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to ensuring the students were academically prepared.

Parents, family members, friends, staff, and invited guests attended the ceremony to celebrate the graduates' achievements. Throughout the event, students were commended not only for their academic accomplishments but also for their resilience, character, and determination.

As the graduates leave the halls of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School and prepare to enter high school, they carry with them the lessons, values, and experiences gained during their formative years.

The theme, “Soaring on Wings Like Eagles,” served as a reminder that through faith, hard work, and perseverance, graduates can overcome challenges and achieve future success.

The ceremony concluded with congratulations to the 25 members of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Class of 2026 as they prepare to embark on new educational opportunities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jahzaida-smith-trishlynn-williams-earn-top-honours-as-25-graduate-from-mlk