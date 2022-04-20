Jamil Tearr wins first prize in Easter Monday Tire Race | THE DAILY HERALD

Easter Monday Tire Race winner Jamil Tearr (second right) leaning on his PS5, while ICS Statia owner and manager Makeba Mitchell, winners and competitors look on.



ST. EUSTATIUS–Jamil Tearr is the lucky owner of a new PlayStation 5 Console, which he won during Island Communication Services (ICS) Statia’s Easter Monday Tire Race held in the Lower Town area on April 18.

He also received US $50 towards a game for the PS5 from Raincoat Services. The competition was for children ages 10 and under. A number of youngsters participated in the competition for a chance to win one of the prizes.

Easter Monday Tire Race winner Jamil Tearr (front) with other competitors.

Contestants were lined up by size and age. They were timed and the one with the best time won the race. Participants used sticks to guide their wheels to the finish line. The competition was fierce and lively as onlookers cheered on the competitors from start to finish.

ICS Statia owner and manager Makeba Mitchell thanked the more than 35 individuals and companies that contributed to making the event a great success. She said the event would not have been as successful without their contributions.

Coming in second place was Roshaun Berkel, who won a cash prize of $120 from Windward Island Exports (Dion Sadasey) and the third prize winner was Renicio Berkel, who won $50 cash from Gramva Enterprises.

ICS Statia and Dion “Mega D” Humpreys of Mega D Youth Foundation made sure that each child received a small gift for participating to ensure that no one went home empty-handed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jamil-tearr-wins-first-prize-in-easter-monday-tire-race