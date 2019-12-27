Jardim acting as CBCS president | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Financial and economic director José Jardim is currently serving as acting president of Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS). This was announced by the Supervisory Board.

Interim president Bob Traa, who after his appointment in mid-2019 recently resigned, said goodbye last Friday. Although his contract runs until the end of this year, December 20 was his last working day.

Director Leila Matroos-Lasten, who previously acted as president before the appointment of Traa, is currently on holiday. As a result, there is now only one director present and that is Jardim. Previously, when Matroos-Lasten was an interim, Jardim acted as vice president.

This situation applies in principle up to and including December 31. After that, the board can decide who is to succeed Traa.

