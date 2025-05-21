Jayden Vliegen wins second chess competition in style | THE DAILY HERALD

Group photo of chess players at Hôtel Hommage.

BAIE NETTLE–After winning the youth tournament at Topper’s Rhum in April, Dutchman Jayden Vliegen repeated his success last Sunday at the Hôtel Hommage tournament. He was not short of confidence after announcing when he saw the cup on his arrival, “It's going to be mine”.

He gave his opponents no chance with seven wins in as many games. Only César Martin-Chico could have challenged him for the title, so a rematch is possible at the next tournament.

In the adult category, Northern Islands champion Yashwant Vaswani returned to his winning ways, conceding only one draw to Saint-Barth Echecs member Pierre Giraud.

For their first tournament, the two female players did not disappoint: Jennyffer Flores-Garcez and Mélissa Cukier finished in the top 10 with three wins each.

The top five youth players were: 1. Jayden Vliegen (7 points), 2. Martin-Chico Cesar (5.25 points), 3. Jacob Boxshall (5.24 points), 4. Leo Barbier (5.23 points), 5. Evan Gore (4.26 points).

The top five adult players: 1. Vaswani Yashwant (6.5 points), 2. Dawid Baszak (6.00 points), 3. Pierre Giraud (4.50 points), 4. Bernard Michel (4.28 points), 5. Jean Marc Buon (4.27 points).

Prizes were offered by sponsors BUT, Super U, SXM Copier, McDonalds, Malongo, King Jouet, and Waï Plage.

The next tournament is on June 1. For registration call (0690) 22.54.63.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jayden-vliegen-wins-second-chess-competition-in-style