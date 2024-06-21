JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N. attends Mid-Year Meeting in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

The team returned home motivated and enriched by their experiences and the connections made.

PHILIPSBURG–JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N. recently returned from Curaçao after attending the JCI Dutch Caribbean Mid-Year Meeting. The event brought together members from across the region for impactful trainings and meetings, aimed at fostering personal and professional growth within the JCI community.

Participants engaged in sessions designed to enhance their skills and knowledge. Key trainings included “Personal Branding with Management” by former Miss Curaçao Akisha Albert (MBA), and a session on “Personal Finance and Investment” led by Curoil CFO Shentley Benet. Additionally, Steven Coutinho provided insights on securing funding for local projects and creating sustainable income streams.

Despite a busy schedule, the team enjoyed social activities, including vibrant opening and closing ceremonies that blended learning with networking in a relaxed setting. The opening ceremony on June 14 featured “JCI in Business,” offering members the chance to connect with local entrepreneurs and seasoned JCI members. Discussions focused on JCI’s four pillars of opportunity: Community, Business, Personal and International – sparking inspiring conversations among attendees.

The team returned home motivated and enriched by their experiences and the connections made during their time in Curaçao. They look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the community with renewed energy and inspiration.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jci-sxm-a-c-t-i-o-n-attends-mid-year-meeting-in-curacao