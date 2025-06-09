JCI Vice President Herrera visits St. Maarten to promote leadership | THE DAILY HERALD

JCI Vice President Leonardo Herrera (4th from the right) and Local President Christine Regis (5th from the right), along with other event participants.

PHILIPSBURG–JCI St. Maarten (JCI SXM ACTION) recently had the honour of hosting JCI Vice President Leonardo Herrera during his official regional tour. After stops in Bonaire, Vice President Herrera visited St. Maarten before concluding his trip in Curaçao.

During his stay, Herrera appeared on PJD2 Radio alongside JCI Local President Christine Regis to highlight JCI’s community impact and upcoming initiatives. He also led a free training session on Emotional Intelligence at Qredits, providing participants with essential skills to better understand and manage emotions – a vital component of effective leadership and daily communication.

JCI St. Maarten remains dedicated to creating opportunities for personal growth and leadership development in the local community. To learn more about upcoming training sessions and how to get involved, follow JCI St. Maarten on Facebook (JCI St. Maarten) and Instagram (JCI SXM ACTION), or reach out via direct message.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jci-vice-president-herrera-visits-st-maarten-to-promote-leadership