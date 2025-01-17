Jeff Bezos spotted in Federation, landing in his private G700 jet | THE DAILY HERALD

Above: Jeff Bezos’ private G700 jet. Below: Bezos on the water.

ST. KITTS–The owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos was seen landing at the RLB International Airport in St. Kitts in his US $80 million private G700 jet on Tuesday, January 7, and was recently seen in Nevis en-joying the natural beauty of the island.

Bezos has a net worth of US $251 billion and according to reports, is the second wealthiest person in the world.

Moreover, the presence of his private jet underscored the island nation as a destination visited by high-profile elites, opening its gate for more visitors this year.

Speculations as to why he was in Nevis were rampant as no clear reason is yet known, but rumour has it that he might be (or have been) there to just enjoy Nevis Four Seasons Resort, a famous retreat for billionaires globally.

It is also said that he visited St. Barths along with St. Kitts and Nevis to enjoy the beauty of natural landscapes with his friends and family, to have the New Year’s trip in nature’s lap.

Furthermore, his jet was accompanied by several other jets that landed in St. Kitts and Nevis in one day for the first time in history, with several rich and influential people arriving in the country, cele-brating the New Year Season with their loved ones.

Boost in tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew shared that 2024 was a successful year in terms of passenger ar-rivals by air.

This year has already seen an influx of 16,000 air passengers arriving by air at the RLB International Airport, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Moreover, with the rich and influential people like Bezos visiting the island, tourism will boost even more, fuelling the economy and local businesses.

Receiving so many visitors in only the first month, it is safe to say that this year St. Kitts and Nevis will be bustling with crowds of visitors. ~ SKN News ~

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jeff-bezos-spotted-in-federation-landing-in-his-private-g700-jet