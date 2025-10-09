…JERRY EXPECTED TO BE NEAR THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS LATER TODAY… | THE DAILY HERALD

…TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR BARBUDA…

Tropical Storm Jerry Advisory Number 9

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL102025

1100 AM AST Thu Oct 09 2025

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…15.9N 59.1W

ABOUT 310 MI…495 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…65 MPH…100 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 18 MPH…30 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…999 MB…29.50 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Barbuda.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbuda

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Antigua, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* St. Barthelemy and St. Martin

* Sint Maarten

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 12 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands should

monitor the progress of Jerry.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteor-ological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 15.9 North, longitude 59.1 West. Jerry is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h). A turn to-ward the northwest is expected late today, followed by a slightly slower northward motion on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Jerry could become a hurricane by late Friday or Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in Barbuda later today and tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the northern Leeward Islands within the watch area later today into Friday.

RAINFALL: Through Friday, 2 to 4 inches of rain with local storm total maxima to 6 inches are expected across the Leeward and Virgin Islands. This rainfall brings a risk of flash flooding, especially in urban areas and in steep terrain. For portions of Puerto Rico, moisture associated with Jerry combined with local orographic effects may result in up to 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated 6 inches possible.

SURF: Swells generated by Jerry are beginning to reach the Leeward and Windward Islands. These swells will spread westward toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight, then toward the rest of the Greater Antilles over the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jerry-expected-to-be-near-the-northern-leeward-islands-later-today-2