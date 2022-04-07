Jetair inaugurates flight to Suriname | THE DAILY HERALD

At the launch ceremony.



WILLEMSTAD–Jetair Caribbean launched service to Suriname on Tuesday, the carrier’s sixth destination.

Government, Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), together with the airline, held a reception to celebrate the occasion. Speakers included acting Minister of Economic Development MEO Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia, Minister of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning VVRP Charles Cooper, JetAir Caribbean Managing Director Antonio Ribeiro and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Maas, as well as CAP’s Director of Air Service Marketing & Development Peggy Croes.

At its departure to Paramaribo, the plane received a traditional water salute. The new route will be operated once a week, on Tuesdays, with an 80-seat-capacity Fokker 70.

