PHILIPSBURG–Police have confirmed that a jewellery store on Front Street in Philipsburg was the target of a robbery, which occurred around 11:00am today.

At least two persons committed this daylight heist, stealing an undisclosed amount of goods and fleeing the scene on foot, said police.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jewellery-store-robbed