Jewellery store victim of smash-and-grab | THE DAILY HERALD

Ray’s Jewelry at #86A Front Street in Philipsburg



Some smashed showcases inside Ray’s Jewelry on Tuesday. The store was the victim of a daylight robbery.

PHILIPSBURG–Police have confirmed that Ray’s Jewelry at #86A Front Street in Philipsburg was the victim of a robbery, which occurred around 11:00am today, Tuesday.

At least two persons committed this daylight heist, entering the establishment and smashing several showcases. The robbers then grabbed an undisclosed amount of jewellery and fled the scene.

Police said the robbers fled on foot.

After the robbery, the jewellery store closed for the day. A sign was placed on its door that simply said, “Please visit our other location: Rays Jewelry opp. Holland House.”

The investigation is still in its early stages.

